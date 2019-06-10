Patricia Louise Coles

November 11, 1937 - May 21, 2019

Resident of Cupertino

Patricia was born in San Mateo, California, graduated from Burlingame High School, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from San Jose State University in 1982.

After starting her family, Patricia decided it was time to go back to college. She majored in Mathematics at De Anza College, worked as an intern at NASA-Ames Research Center, and upon completion of her B.S., was hired by Hewlett-Packard and enjoyed working there until her retirement in 2001.

Patricia was a congregant at St. Jude's Episcopal Church in Cupertino for 53 years, volunteering wherever she was needed. She also enjoyed boating, traveling, reading, and visiting with friends.

Patricia was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Harrison L. Coles, Jr. who died in July 1998. She is survived by her loving children, Kathleen Coles of San Jose, Michelle Coles of Burlingame, and Timothy Coles (Anne Whitehurst) of San Jose and grandchild, Richard Clayton Just (Alicia Obiacoro) of San Jose, and one great-grandchild. She will be missed by those whose lives she touched.

Should you wish to donate in Patricia's memory, please direct it to Episcopal Relief & Development (episcopalrelief.org), St. Jude's Episcopal Church (saintjudes.org), or the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (ccalliance.org).

Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 1:30 pm at St. Jude's Episcopal Church, 20920 McClellan Rd, Cupertino, CA 95014.





View the online memorial for Patricia Louise Coles Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from June 10 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary