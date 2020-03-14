|
|
Patricia "Pat" Louise Dondono
September 30,1946 - March 6, 2020
Pacifica
Patricia "Pat" Louise Dondono, age 73, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at her home in Pacifica, CA surrounded by her loving family. Born in Detroit, Michigan -- September 30, 1946. Preceded in death by her parents William and Mary Boyle and her husband of 47 years William Louis Dondono.
The family moved to Pacifica in 1961. She graduated from Terra Nova High School in 1965, attended beauty school in San Francisco and became a popular hair stylist at the Adobe Hairitage in Pacifica for ~30 years. After her retirement she enjoyed travel and was always willing to share the experience of her "bucket list" trip to Africa. Her love for animals led her to become a volunteer at the San Francisco Zoo, fostering rescued golden retrievers from Taiwan and dog sitting for friends and family. She was a proud grandmother and loved spending time with her grandchildren whenever possible. She also enjoyed a weekly game of cards with her closest friends.
Often lovingly referred to as the "camp director", she will forever be remembered for her excellent trip planning, great cooking, and hair styling skills, for her incredibly warm heart, her love for animals, and her penchant for always putting others before herself.
She is survived by her children Debbie (Andrew) Sproule, Bill Dondono, Greg (Chandra) Dondono, and Michelle Dondono; her grandchildren Christina, James, Justin, Ryan, Devon, and Jimmy; her great-grandchildren Jasper and Waylon; her siblings Bill Boyle, Mary Beth Butts, Jo Anne Spellman, and Cathy (Rick) Schwandt; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friends Enid Ansgarius and Judy Bacon.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11:00am at the PACIFICA'S CHAPEL by the SEA MORTUARY , 801 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica, CA, followed by a celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, she would love memorial donations be made to True Love Rescue --www.trueloverescue.org, or the San Francisco Children's Zoo -- http://www.sfzoo.org/support/donate/donate.html#tribute.
Pacifica's Chapel by the Sea Mortuary
801 Oceana Blvd.
Pacifica, CA 94044
(650) 355-3411
View the online memorial for Patricia "Pat" Louise Dondono
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 14, 2020