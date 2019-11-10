|
|
Patricia Lynn "Patty" Kogura
July 29, 1958 - November 4, 2019
Resident of San Jose
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and auntie, Patty Kogura. Patty passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019. Patty was born in San Jose to Toshiko (aka Tee) and the late James Kogura. She attended school in San Jose, graduating from San Jose High School in 1976 and San Jose State University in 1980. Patty went on to earn her Multiple Subjects and Learning Disability teaching credentials from San Jose State University and her Severely Handicapped teaching credential from San Francisco State University.
Patty was a wonderful special needs educator for 38 years. She served as a teacher for East Side Union High School District for 32 years; first at Silver Creek High School and later at Santa Teresa High School. Over the years, Patty developed many close friendships with her fellow teachers and administrators.
Patty lived her life by the mantra "work hard, play harder." She was dedicated to her work and family, but she also had numerous close friends who were by her side until the end.
Patty is survived by her mother Toshiko, brother Richard (Cindy), sister Carolyn, nieces Tracie and Julie, nephew Jimi, great niece Adelaine (aka Lainey), dog Mugs, and many more "Kogura" and "Shigemoto" family members.
A Memorial Service will be held at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 North 5th Street, on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.
View the online memorial for Patricia Lynn "Patty" Kogura
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019