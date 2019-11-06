Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Patricia Madsen


1946 - 2019
Patricia Madsen Obituary
Patricia Madsen
March 31, 1946 - October 19, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born in Palo Alto, Patricia died suddenly and far too soon at home in San Jose. The oldest of five, she graduated Woodside High and San Jose State with a degree in Physical Education. She married Roger Madsen and together they raised a son. She worked at Western Mountaineering and later taught PE and Special Ed.
Patricia had a fun-making, life-giving spirit that touched everyone she met. She loved and cared for her family, collected friends, and advocated for others. She faithfully served her church and the United Methodist Women. When she wasn't helping someone else, she enjoyed hiking, camping, gardening, baking, playing card games, and making pine needle baskets. She was a light in many lives and found a home in many hearts. Our hearts are hurting now.
Patricia is preceded in death by her brother, Mike Singer and her brother-in-law Richard Kibbe. She is survived by her husband, Roger, and son, Timothy, both of San Jose; sisters, Katherine Baker of Merced, Carol Kibbe of Fortuna, and Barbara Sampson (Jeff) of Boulder Creek; niece, Monica Kibbe, of Pacifica; and brother-in-law Bruce Madsen (Julie), of San Francisco.
We will celebrate her life on Saturday, November 16th at 2pm in Willow Glen United Methodist Church, 1420 Newport Ave, San Jose.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 6, 2019
