Patricia "Pat" Moore Burlee

Oct. 2, 1933 - Jan. 30, 2019

Resident of San jose

Patricia (Pat) Moore Burlee, a resident of San Jose, California, was born in San Francisco on October 2, 1933. Pat married Charles Frederick (Fred) Burlee on December 10, 1955, in Beirut, Lebanon. Fred passed away in 1996. Pat's daughters, Pamela Burlee and Lynn Burlee reside in San Jose. Pat's sister, Anne Johansson, resides in Washington State. Pat is also survived by her cousins, Jim Currlin and Marsha Currlin Spooner, niece Christine Johansson Edlund, and nephews J.J. Johansson, David Johansson, Steven Johansson, and Michael Johannson. Frederick Feliz, longtime friend of Fred and Pat, lives in Santa Cruz, CA. Pat and Anne attended high school at the Kodaikanal International School in Tamil Nadu, India. After graduation, Pat rejoined her parents in Saudia Arabia where she met Fred.

Fred's career took them to East Pakistan where Pam and Lynn were born. In 1963, Fred's career took Pat and the girls back to the United States, and in years following, Spain and Guatemala. Pat and Fred retired in San Mateo, California. Pat's early interests included playing Bridge, Bowling, and in later years, reading and movies. Pat had a short lived career as a counter clerk at the local five and dime store in San Mateo. She was an avid supporter of Lynn's bowling league, and Pam's Girl Scout troop. She was a prolific knitter of Barbie doll blankets, and sofa throws. Pat loved white roses, Rat Pack music, and jelly beans. Toward the end of her life, Pat looked forward to reuniting with her "Freddie."

Memorial Service will be held at 10am on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo. Pat's ashes reside at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo.





View the online memorial for Patricia "Pat" Moore Burlee Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary