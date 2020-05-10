Patricia "Pat" S. Turesin1939 – 2019Mountain View, CaliforniaPatricia "Pat" S. Turesin, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, loyal friend and dedicated teacher, entered into peaceful rest at the age of 80. This world lost an incredibly bright and beautiful light. Those who were fortunate to know Pat will always lovingly remember her giving, kind-hearted nature and strong-willed, independent spirit. Pat's radiant legacy lives on in all those whose lives she touched.An only child whose parents were both public school teachers, Pat's early years were spent in Kansas. As a family they traveled West, settled into Tehachapi, California, and built a home. Pat moved to the Bay Area for college and never left. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education with honors from San Francisco State University, her Master's Degree in Education with honors from San Jose State University and additional credentials as a specialist in Special Education. She was offered a teaching position in the local Bay Area public schools, where she spent thirty-six years shaping the lives of her students. Thirty-one of those years were spent in the Mountain View School District teaching elementary and middle school, both General Education and Special Education. From 1981 until her retirement in 1999, she taught Special Education at Graham Middle School.Pat was an extremely dedicated teacher who cared deeply for her students. She was a constant advocate for them. She was not afraid to stand up and speak up for them and for their unique needs. She was known to buy shoes and winter coats for her neediest students. She earned the respect of her students because she treated them with respect and saw the value and worth in each of them. Over the years, many of her students have said that she was their favorite teacher. Long into her retirement, it was not uncommon when she was out running errands to have former students come up exclaiming, "Ms. Turesin! Ms. Turesin!" and give her a big hug.Pat never sought recognition for all that she gave. Her sole motivation was to help others.Pat lived most of her life in the same home in Mountain View. She raised her family there and enjoyed her retirement there. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, listening to her favorite classic country music and taking her beloved cocker spaniel, Sophie, on long walks through the neighborhood. She also liked to donate to her favorite causes and had a special place in her heart for veterans and canine companions.Pat had a rare combination of qualities: she was intelligent, wise and accomplished yet modest and down-to-earth. Along with her deep love and devotion to her family, Pat will always be lovingly remembered for her kind giving heart, her dedication to those in need, integrity, sincerity, authenticity, patient listening, humility, loyalty, sense of humor, strong work ethic, strong values and generosity. She lived her life with such vibrancy that it is difficult for all those who knew her to believe that she is really gone.Pat's kindness and genuineness gave her a special way of connecting with people. Whether it was looking after her own children at home, her elderly mother or her kids at school, she always put others before herself. In keeping with her loving and caring spirit, if ever she would speak of her own mortality, her only concern was for those that she would be leaving behind.Pat will be deeply missed and always dearly loved by family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters, Elisa Turesin, also of Mountain View, and Kadriye Stockton of Bremerton, Washington; her grandson, Bradley Stockton of Washington State; two great-granddaughters, also from Washington State; and her "furry friend", Sophie. Pat was preceded in passing by her loving parents, Edward and Alice, and her grandson, Jonathan "Jon" Stockton.We take comfort in knowing that Pat's spirit will always be with us, that we will be fully reunited with her again one day and that she is in the loving company of family and friends who passed before her.Pat lived her life much like one of her favorite poems that was found tucked within her papers, the last line reading: "to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived-this is to have succeeded."In keeping with Pat's requests, services will be private, with the scattering of ashes at a later date.