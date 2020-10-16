Patricia "Pat" SchmuckerJune 21, 1938 ~ October 11, 2020Resident of SaratogaOn Sunday, October 11, 2020, Pat Schmucker, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 82. She was born in Canton, OH to Walt and Lois Sherman and moved to Campbell, CA at the age of 16. That same year, she married her high school sweetheart, Mel Schmucker with whom she was happily married for 65 years. They raised a daughter and son; Terry and Craig. She loved her kids and spent many years supporting their interests as room mom, team mom and girl scout leader. She especially adored her husband and together, with a partner, they started MASS Precision Sheet Metal Company where they worked until retirement. She was highly organized and a master at finance, so it was fitting that she served as CFO of the company. She and Mel began their next adventure growing 50 acres of grapes on their 165 acre estate overlooking the valley of Paso Robles. They would eventually come back to Saratoga where they've spent the last 9 years. She loved to entertain and never met a party she couldn't orchestrate. There were pool parties, company BBQs, church youth group and birthday parties that will be remembered for a long time. She and Mel loved to travel and spent many happy days laying on the beach on an island somewhere warm. Pat was a classy lady who never went to the grocery store without being "properly dressed up" ("you never know who you'll run into", she would say). Pat is survived by her loving husband, Mel and her two children (and spouses); Terry (Rob) Johnson of Boulder Creek, CA and Craig (Heidi) Schmucker of Trophy Club, TX, four grandsons; Chris (Elaina), Tim, Alex and Max and two great-granddaughters; Madelyn and Annalise as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga.