Patricia Sharon Thompson Vitola
Resident of San Jose
Born in San Francisco California on April 4, 1943. Entered into rest in San Jose, California on November 4, 2019.
After battling a heart condition and related illness for many years, Patricia Sharon Thompson Vitola entered into rest on November 4, 2019 in San Jose, CA at the age of 76. She leaves behind her loving children Frederick Charles and Philip Angelo Vitola who cared for her and stood by her side unwaveringly during the time of her progressing illness.
Patti was a loving mother, sister, aunt, nana and a dear friend to many. She graduated from Del Mar High School, as well as earned accreditation in both Cosmetology and Alcohol and Drug Counseling from San Jose City College. Patti worked as a Special Physical Care Health Aide for children for the Santa Clara County of Education for 24 years. Relatedly, she was an active member and steward with the local SEIU Union.
Patti was a lover of gardening, art and entertaining. She was a volunteer for the Santa Clara County Fair Horticulture Department for 30 years, winning many competitions for plants and flowers she grew herself. Patti also co-founded an events planning and catering company where she facilitated events for local residents, companies and political campaigns. She resided in her home in Willow Glen for more than 40 years and became known by the children in her neighborhood as nana; hosting arts and crafts activities and preparing and sharing favorite stories and snacks. She was known by her family and friends as being warm, generous, kind, funny, strong willed, passionate and vocal.
Patti was preceded in death by her mother and father, Margaret Jane McLaughlin Thompson and Phillip Dwight Thompson, and her birth father William Robert Gordon as well as by her sisters, Phyllis Elaine and Pamela Jayne. She is survived by her children Frederick Charles and Philip Angelo Vitola, by her nephews and their wives; Andrew and Nancy Kremer and Darren and Sandy Mattinson, her niece Chelsea Bailey as well as by her grandchildren Jacklyn Vitola, Carey Ruff and Eden Vitola and by her great-grandchildren Jalyshia and Isaiah Mcknight and Teajin Vitola. Patti will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of life remembrance service will be held at 1725 Whispering Willow Place, San Jose, CA on Nov 24, 2019 at noon. Friends are welcome to attend. In keeping with Patti's wishes, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so, make a donation to organizations and causes that were near and dear to her heart; AA, Center for Spiritual Living, SPCA or any organization supporting the advancement of research and treatments for cancer or AIDS.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 13, 2019