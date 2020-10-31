Patricia Susan Wright Williams
June 23, 1935 - October 24, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Patricia Susan Wright Williams (Susan), 85, was born June 23, 1935, at San Jose Hospital and passed away on October 24, 2020, at O'Connor Hospital.
A lifelong resident of San Jose, Susan attended Lincoln High School where she forged lasting friendships and met her husband of 64 years, Carroll Williams. She went on to graduate with honors in Creative Writing at Stanford University and paid her love of reading forward for the rest of her life by grading English papers for 30+ years at Los Gatos High School and volunteering to braille books for the blind at the Braille Transcription Project of Santa Clara County for 50 years.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Carroll Williams, three children: Greg Williams (Joy), Stephanie Williams Houlihan (Tim), Jeffery Williams (Ashley), nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren: Caleb and Taryn Williams (Everett and Kellan), Stephen and Courtney Williams (Ben), Ethan and Kelsey Williams, Brian and Katie Houlihan (Nora, Luke, and Sophie), Kelsey and Mike Ford (William and #2 to be born any day), Matthew and Arielle Houlihan (Rylie and Hallie), Kate Williams, Elle Williams, Brody Williams, her sister: Barbara Wright Bullifant (Rich), and first cousin: John Kintana (Susan).
It was Susan's family and friends that fueled her love for life, especially her husband, Carroll. They met in high school, married in Seattle, Washington, and soon settled back in her native San Jose. Carroll became the head basketball coach and later athletic director at Santa Clara University, and Susan was always his steadfast supporter and the players' #1 fan. Countless SCU athletes can attest to the Pavlovian mouth-watering response of seeing Susan walk into the gym with her big smile and box of homemade chocolate chip cookies. The cookies were her way of celebrating the players' efforts and showing how much she cared about their development. For good measure, she would also literally vocalize her support by yelling to the referees on the players' behalf when she felt the wrong call had been made. Both contributions were appreciated by the players and coaching staff. After Carroll retired, Susan's cheering and cookies continued to spread joy at countless sporting events and performances for her grandchildren.
Susan and Carroll loved to explore the Western United States together by camping, fly fishing, and "rock hounding" their way through Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming almost every summer. During these annual trips, they would celebrate their anniversary in romantic fashion by pulling the same anniversary card out of the glove compartment that read, "We are not perfect, but we are perfect for each other." Besides romantic gestures like these, Susan most appreciated that Carroll, "never treated me as anything but his cherished equal. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His finest qualities are his ability to interact with others—both human, canine, and feline."
In 1970 Susan was looking for a worthwhile way to spend her spare time, so she decided to drive six blocks from her house to see Sylvia Cassell's Braille Project. For the next 50 years, she continued to drive those same six blocks several times a week to help run the Project. She transcribed thousands of textbooks and greeting cards for the blind over the years and made lifelong friends, both sighted and blind.
Susan and Carroll's three children (and the ensuing grand and great-grandchildren) were their shared joys. Through backpacking trips across the Western United States, visits to their beloved cabin in Yosemite National Park, and an annual trip to Gold Lake in the Sierra mountains, they instilled a love for nature and recreation in their kids, which has been passed down to their grandkids and great-grandkids. Beyond their immediate family, all parents have Susan to thank for two parental feats: the sleepsack wearable blanket, which she pioneered out of necessity to keep her oldest son from opening up his diaper, and spreading the contents on the walls. As well as the "time out," which she created out of desperation when her stubborn daughter would not respond to any other form of punishment. Perhaps because of these parenting triumphs with the first two kids, the third one practically raised himself: demanding to "go on the potty" like his siblings by age two.
As a lifelong Giants fan, she was elated to watch them win the World Series three times and luckily missed the Dodgers' first World Series victory in 32 years by just a few days. She can now play her favorite card game, Pedro, in heaven with her parents Whitney and Jerry Wright, brother Alan Wright, aunt Carol Wright, daughter-in-law Connie Williams, and many friends. She is certain to bid "moon" and continue to watch over all of her loved ones.
Private family services will be held and donations can be made in her name to the Santa Clara Athletics Fund at www.santaclarabroncos.com/BroncoAthleticFund
or the Braille Transcription Project at www.brailleproject.net
