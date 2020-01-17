Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Apostles Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
Apostles Lutheran Church
5828 Santa Teresa Blvd
San Jose, CA
Patricia Thomas


1940 - 2019
Patricia Thomas Obituary
Patricia Thomas
May 4, 1940 - Nov 20, 2019
San Jose
Patricia was received into her Savior's arms and loving Lord's care in heaven on November 20, 2019. Patricia was the beloved, loving, and dedicated wife of Darrold Thomas for over 58 years, and loving mother of Julie and Cheryl Thomas.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Patricia at Apostles Lutheran Church in San Jose (5828 Santa Teresa Blvd) on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1:30 PM. Family members will arrive at 1:00 PM to greet you and ask you to sign a guestbook. A reception will immediately follow the service at the same location. Service arrangements have been made by Darling-Fischer, Campbell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Patricia's memory to the Lucile Packard foundation, to continue the work Patricia so dearly cherished.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 17, 2020
