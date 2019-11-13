Mercury News Obituaries
Santa Clara Funeral & Cremation Service
1386 N Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
(408) 296-2988
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Mission City Memorial Park
420 N Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA
Patricia Tower


1924 - 2019
Patricia Tower
May 4,1924 - October 20, 2019
Resident of Santa Cara
Patricia (Pat) was born in Ross California, and spent her youth in Gilroy. After high school she worked in San Francisco and Salinas, where she met the late Stanley Donald Tower. Together they shared 71 years of marriage in Santa Clara.
Patricia is survived by her daughter Marilyn Miller, son John Tower (Christine), grandsons Andrew Tower ( Amanda), Christopher Tower (Margie), and great-grandchildren Calliope , Madison and Odin . Pat is also survived by her brother Jim McCutchan (Gloria), brother-in-law Clarence Tower, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patricia is predeceased by her parents Jessie and Frank McCutchan, sisters Francis Scovel and Dora James and son-in-law H. Alan Miller.
A grave side service will be held: Friday November 15 at 12:00 noon Mission City Memorial Park, 420 N Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 13, 2019
