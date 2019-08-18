|
Patricia U. Casper
March 17, 1929 - July 23, 2019
Resident of Florida
Patricia Ursula Casper passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 in Palm Harbor, Florida at the age of 90 with her husband and sons by her side. She was born in San Jose on March 17, 1929, the second of three children of Anne C. and Steven M. Beebe Sr. At age three, having lost her father in a car accident, her mother returned to work. She and her siblings were cared for by the Holy Family Sisters at Saint Elizabeth's Day Home. She attended Saint Joseph's Grammar School, Notre Dame High School and graduated from The Academy of Our Lady in Peoria, Illinois. She then worked for Illinois Bell System. She married Robert J. Fehr on August 13, 1949 in Peoria.
Her two oldest sons were born there and her youngest son and daughter were born in San Jose. In 1966, she began working for Pacific Gas and Electric as a customer service representative. She married Richard E. Casper on July 20, 1974 in San Jose and returned to Peoria where she worked as a secretary at Lincoln Elementary School and Richwoods High School until retiring in 1991.She was secretary for Illinois Wesleyan University Summer Music Camp for ten years. Pat and Dick traveled to California most summers to spend time with family and also enjoyed seeing the U.S., Canada, Germany and the Caribbean. In 2013, Pat and Dick moved to Dunedin, Florida to be near their youngest son and his family.
Taught in second grade, Pat was an exceptional knitter leaving family and friends with treasured items including her signature baby booties and blankets. She enjoyed crafting, music, bicycling and nature. Pat will be remembered for her thoughtfulness, genuine concern for others, her inner peace and sweet smile.
Pat was the loving wife of Richard E. Casper for 45 years, cherished mother to Michael J. Fehr (Carolyn) of San Jose, CA, Daniel R. Fehr (Susan) of Redding, CA and Thomas F. Fehr (Jennifer) of Dunedin, FL, devoted grandmother to Jenny, Stacey, Becky, Ben, Leslie, and Nolan, and proud great-grandmother of seven. Also surviving is her brother Stephen Jr. of Montague, CA. She was Aunt Patty to many and a friend to all. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Joanne, her sister, Jean Leyva and her parents.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Dunedin Dialysis Center and especially Dr. Patton for years of loving care and compassion.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Saint Simon Church, 1860 Grant Road, Los Altos on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sisters of the Holy Family, 159 Washington Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94539, Heifer International or Unity Church of Palm Harbor, FL.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 18, 2019