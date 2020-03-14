|
Patricia Valentine Lewis
Apr. 6, 1972-Feb. 24, 2020
Resident of Lemoore
Patricia Valentine Lewis passed away peacefully. "Patty" to family, "Valentine" to friends/associates, she was a graduate of Lincoln High, San Jose, received her undergraduate degree from Humboldt State and her Masters in Nursing from SF State. She had worked as an RN in the Central Valley for 12 years. Survived by father Paul, stepmother Susan, brother Ted (Pauline) and a loving extended family.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 14, 2020