Patricia Wilmore
August 26, 1944 - January 16, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Patricia Ann Works Wilmore, 74, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2019, with her husband, Jim, at her side, in their home in Cupertino.
Patti was born in Illinois, as the 2nd of 5 children - sisters Judy and Susie and brothers Bill and Jeff. Patti and Jim were married for 46 years and had 2 sons, John and Bobby. She taught music and choir, and after retirement she accompanied local school choirs. She sang with the Santa Clara Chorale and served as Choir Manager and twice as Tour Manager.
A celebration of Patti's life will be held on February 22 at 10 am at the Sunnyvale Presbyterian Church.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 17, 2019