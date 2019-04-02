Mercury News Obituaries
January 14, 1956 - March 19, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Patricio Hernandez Sagun, known to family as Junior, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Dignity Health Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, CA.
Patricio was born in Mexicali, Mexico, and graduated from William C. Overfelt High School in San Jose in 1974. He worked as a machinist for 42 years, rising to the position of Senior Machinist at California Equipment Services, Inc., in the Thin Film Semiconductor industry. Patricio loved the Lord with all of his heart, and he was a member of Church of the Chimes in San Jose for 12 years. Family was a joy to Patricio, and he was blessed with a large and loving family. He was famous for his cooking, especially his barbecue sauce, and he often cooked for large crowds. Along with his wife, Susan, he loved to garden, especially fruit trees. Later in life, Patricio enjoyed fly fishing trips with friends. His warm smile and quick wit will be missed by many.
Patricio is survived by his wife, Susan (Olsen); his children (from a previous marriage), Amelia Sagun and Patricio E. Sagun (Victoria); and two grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Angela Hernandez; siblings Niki Lira (Basillo), Fernando Macias (Nadine), Arturo Montellano (Betty), Carlos Hernandez (Lena), Lupita Hernandez (Matthew Hewes), Elenor Campos (Jerry), Ernesto Montellano (Sandra), Guadalupe Montellano, Anita Villalobos (Toby), Ruben Macias; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Patricio was predeceased by two sisters, Consuelo Urista, and Maria Elena Montellano.
Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Chimes at 1447 Bryan Avenue, San Jose, CA, 95118, or the .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 2, 2019
