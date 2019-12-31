|
Patrick Calhoun
Jan 27th 1948 - Dec 14th, 2019
Resident of San Jose
The good Lord called Patrick Daley (Cagey) Calhoun home at the age of 71. Our father, grandfather, brother, advisor, counselor, friend & fearless leader fought a valiant battle with liver disease with remarkable optimism. He was surrounded by his loving family until the end. Born on Jan 27th, 1948 in Bemidji, MN, graduated from Loara High in Anaheim & from UC Irvine & then received his Law Degree from Santa Clara University in 1973. In high school Pat met his first wife Cathy and soon thereafter had their first child Leslie. During college he was a proud husband & father. Graduating from Law School, Pat hung his own shingle, Patrick Calhoun, Attorney-At-Law, and began his 45+ year legal career in San Jose & Campbell helping those in need. Soon after came lovely daughter Carrie. Patrick was an active fundraiser & participant with Rotary & 3-time President. Pat's family bought a home in Willow Glen & he began building his long-lasting friendships. Pat's family & friends were very social, tailgating at SJSU & Stanford football games, SF & SJ Giant and 49er games. Other trips included: Tahoe, Mexico, Hawaii, Family Reunions, and 5 trips to 49er Super Bowls. Patrick married his second wife, Gayle in 1989 and they were blessed with 2 boys, James & Nicholas. Pat built the new family dream home on Ridgeview Way, and hosted Thanksgiving, Christmas and Rotary parties for over 20 years. Patrick also loved music & dancing with friends. Pat made the client the focus of his attention and enjoyed mentoring young law interns from his alma mater. Pat was preceded in death by his parents Clarence & Jean and brother Roger. He is survived by his 4 children: Leslie, Carrie, James & Nick, his siblings Mike and Marcia, and 7 grandkids. Patrick's Memorial will be Friday, Jan 24th, 2020 at Three Flames Restaurant, San Jose 5-8 PM. He was "Our Fearless Leader."
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 31, 2019