Patrick D. Morgan

Jan. 21, 1917 - June 15, 2019

Former Resident of San Jose

Entered into rest on June 15, 2019 in Granite Bay, CA at the age of 102. Patrick was a resident of San Jose for over 60 years. He will be missed by his loving family. Patrick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maureen, his son, P. Daniel Morgan and daughter Kathleen E. Posuniak. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Adams, and son, Michael J. Morgan, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Born January 21, 1917 in Slieveniskey, Castlewellan, County Down, Northern Ireland, Patrick enjoyed traveling with his wife Maureen back home to Ireland and to Hawaii. Patrick was a carpenter by trade. He helped build several high schools in San Jose, including James Lick, Andrew Hill and Mt. Pleasant, as well as many other residential and commercial properties in the area.

Patrick's great pleasure was his devotion to his wife, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his generosity, work ethic and faith. Patrick's humor, quiet courage and love of Irish music and culture gave energy and strength to all he encountered.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel, 710 Willow St., San Jose, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial and a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher Church, 1576 Curtner Ave, San Jose. Burial to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patrick's name to the Discalced Carmelite Friars, Mt. St. Joseph Monastery, 12455 Clayton Rd., San Jose, CA 95156-3420.





