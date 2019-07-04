Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow St.
San Jose, CA
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow St.
San Jose, CA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
1576 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick D. Morgan


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick D. Morgan Obituary
Patrick D. Morgan
Jan. 21, 1917 - June 15, 2019
Former Resident of San Jose
Entered into rest on June 15, 2019 in Granite Bay, CA at the age of 102. Patrick was a resident of San Jose for over 60 years. He will be missed by his loving family. Patrick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maureen, his son, P. Daniel Morgan and daughter Kathleen E. Posuniak. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Adams, and son, Michael J. Morgan, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Born January 21, 1917 in Slieveniskey, Castlewellan, County Down, Northern Ireland, Patrick enjoyed traveling with his wife Maureen back home to Ireland and to Hawaii. Patrick was a carpenter by trade. He helped build several high schools in San Jose, including James Lick, Andrew Hill and Mt. Pleasant, as well as many other residential and commercial properties in the area.
Patrick's great pleasure was his devotion to his wife, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his generosity, work ethic and faith. Patrick's humor, quiet courage and love of Irish music and culture gave energy and strength to all he encountered.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel, 710 Willow St., San Jose, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial and a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher Church, 1576 Curtner Ave, San Jose. Burial to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patrick's name to the Discalced Carmelite Friars, Mt. St. Joseph Monastery, 12455 Clayton Rd., San Jose, CA 95156-3420.


View the online memorial for Patrick D. Morgan
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now