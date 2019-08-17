Home

St Christopher Church
2278 Booksin Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
2278 Booksin Avenue (At Curtner Avenue)
San Jose, CA
Patrick Donald Coleman


1954 - 2019
Patrick Donald Coleman Obituary
Patrick Donald Coleman
March 4, 1954 - Aug. 13, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Patrick Donald Coleman passed away on August 13, 2019, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He attended Bellarmine College Preparatory, UCLA, and Santa Clara University where he received his MBA.
He was a devoted husband to his wife Ellen; a beloved father to his son Jeffrey & daughter-in-law Amanda, and the world's GREATEST Pee-Paw to his grandchildren Annabelle & Charlotte. He was a wonderful brother & uncle to his sister JoAnn & brother-in-law Ron, and his niece Cari.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 2278 Booksin Avenue (At Curtner Avenue), San Jose. Lunch will be served immediately after the Funeral Mass.
In lieu of any flowers or gifts, please make donations to Happy Hollow Park & Zoo.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 17, 2019
