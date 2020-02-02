|
Patrick Emanuel Brock
March 17, 1950 - January 23, 2020
Resident of East Palo Alto
The "Boss" has left E. Palo Alto and taken with him the happiness he brought so many of us. He was one of six children of Ozella and Joseph Brock, both deceased. He leaves behind a brother Luther, sisters Ashah Al-Amin, Mona Lisa, a sister Bernardine (deceased) and brother Milton (deceased). His children Antoine, Waynette, Gee (deceased), Alisha, Patrick, and Cristian are tasked with continuing the legacy.
He and the Brock family arrived in Palo Alto from San Francisco in 1962 where he attended Terman High where he played Football. His brother Luther, A Marine, returned home from Vietnam in 1967 and took Patrick across the overpass to E. Palo Alto where he started his own journey "to serve". He was figured in Jet magazine, a National Black magazine in 1970 along with his " road dawg" Steve Smothers as the young owners of Nairobi Cleaners. Years later he traveled and lived in Hawaii and New York but missed EPA.
He returned in 1993 and became an entrepreneur and businessman. He was involved with the revitalization of EPA not only with the City but through Sobrato, Sandhills Properties, and Brock and Company a non-profit. His main man Owen Byrd can tell you more as the list goes on and on. His legacy as a promoter gained him entrance into the " Blues Hall of Fame"
Services are to be held Wednesday, Feb. 5th at Chapel of Flowers 4-7, 900 S. 2nd St., San Jose with a rosary following.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 6th at 1:00 in E. Palo Alto at St Francis of Assisi, 1425 Bay Road. Interment will follow at Mission Santa Clara Cemetery, 490 Lincoln St., Santa Clara. Repass is to follow at the community hall at St Francis of Assisi.
A special " Shout Out" to his loving wife and best friend Sue (Kepney) Brock who held him literally in her arms for the last 27 years along with the fellowship of Men and Women whose teachings he Adopted.
"He did not regret the past nor wish to shut the door on it." Hats off to Patrick.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020