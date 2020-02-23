Home

POWERED BY

Rev. Patrick J. Cahalan S.J.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Patrick J. Cahalan S.J. Obituary
Rev. Patrick Cahalan, S.J.
Feb. 6, 1934 - Feb. 14, 2020
Los Gatos
The Rev. Patrick J. Cahalan, S.J., emeritus chancellor of Loyola Marymount University and former president of Loyola High School died Feb. 14 at the Sacred Heart Jesuit Center in Los Gatos, California. He was 86.
Father Cahalan's 27-year tenure at Loyola High School and 23 years at LMU put him at the heart of Catholic education in Los Angeles.
Historian, educator, administrator and, above all, Jesuit priest, Father Cahalan left an indelible impact on generations of high school and university students and their families. His devotion to education led to the establishment of the Chancellor Scholarships at LMU and the Interchange auction program at Loyola High, which provide financial aid to students.
A graduate of Bellarmine College Prep, Gonzaga University and Santa Clara University, Father Cahalan entered the Society of Jesus in 1952 and was ordained in 1965. He was a member of Alpha Sigma Nu, the National Jesuit Honor Society.
A Mass of Christian Burial is planned at 11 a.m. Sat., March 7, 2020, in LMU's Sacred Heart Chapel. Final Commendation and burial is at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, Santa Clara.


View the online memorial for Rev. Patrick Cahalan, S.J.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -