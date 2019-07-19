Patrick J. O'Haren

April 29, 1930 ~ July 13, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Surrounded by his loving family, Patrick J. O'Haren, Sr. passed away at peace on July 13, 2019. Patrick was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from Marquette University with a degree in civil engineering and received his MBA from Saint Louis University. Patrick served as an officer in the Navy during the Korean War. After a successful career in consulting and management information systems, he retired from National Semiconductor in 1992. A 54-year resident of Saratoga, Patrick was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish in Saratoga.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lois; his four children: Maureen, Patrick (Silvia), Martha (Paul) and Matthew (Barbara); and his six grandchildren: Carolina, Patrick, Matthew, Julia, Zachary and Zoe. Patrick's generosity, integrity, great faith and love for his family will be missed.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Saratoga at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. A reception will follow the Mass.







