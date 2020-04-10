|
|
Patrick J. Wagner
May 10, 1973 - March 3, 2020
Los Banos and San Jose, CA
Patrick passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2020. Patrick was born to Jim and Gail Wagner in San Jose, CA. He leaves behind his longtime love Albree Stover, his sister Caryn Wagner, brother Alan (Angela) Wagner, niece Olivia and nephew Taylor.
Patrick was educated at Leland High School and Eastern Wyoming College. He was a skilled welder and worked at the family business Kearney Pattern Works and Foundry. He and Albree managed the petting zoo at Gilroy Gardens and Pony Up for many years. Pat had a way with animals, and they loved and respected his "gentle giant" approach. He was an avid 49er and San Jose Sharks fan.
Patrick was always the happy and mischievous one of the family. He was quite the prankster. Pat was Santa at Christmas for family gatherings and made every get together a party. Love for family, friends and his animals were so important to him. Miss you until we meet again.
A celebration of his life will be held later.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 10, 2020