Patrick James O'Hara

Sept. 17, 1948 - April 21, 2019

Roseburg, OR

Pat O'Hara died at home in Roseburg, Oregon April 21 with his children, Tracy and Sean, by his side, listening to his favorite music. He leaves behind a legacy of indomitable courage and an unquenched spirit that dignified his battle against cancer, choosing to live with love and deep gratitude for the joys he had received.

Pat graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1966 and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. Pat returned to college and then moved to Roseburg where he was CFO of the Umpqua Dairy until he retired. His brothers, Mike and Barney, and his sisters, Maureen and Kathleen, along with Tracy and Sean, held evening teleconferences for the past year, reliving their family history and sharing lots of laughs along the way. Messages of love and support came in from around the country, Ireland, and England during the last week.

Pat was an absolutely devoted father, a good friend, and a consistently better golfer with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed cooking extra large meals for his family and was tough to beat in a card game. He was more than generous with Umpqua Dairy's famous ice cream and the giant provolone logs he handed out to visitors, especially visiting children.

Pat is survived by two grandchildren he loved with all his heart, Logan and Quinn McGuire, who were the light of his life. He was alway more than happy to tell you all about them whenever he had a chance. Pat is also survived by his son-in-law Chris McGuire, niece Caitlin Copp, her husband Jack and great niece and nephew, Hannah and Wyatt Copp. Also nieces and nephew Siobhan, Brynn, Devon, and Brendan O'Hara. Also, brother-in-law Dennis Caddell and good friend Bill Peifer, who drove to Oregon to be with him.

Pat was preceded in death by his mother Mildred O'Hara and father Richard O'Hara. Mildred was born and raised in Armagh, Northern Ireland and met her husband when he was training for the Allied invasion at Normandy. The family lived in Germany for six years on an American military base where Pat and Mike were both altar boys and boy scouts with unforgettable adventures in-between. At holiday gatherings, Pat and Mike entertained the wide-eyed children in the family with stories of escapades that exasperated their mother and brought out stern warnings from their father. The two boys shared a special childhood bond that would last a lifetime.

With a golf ball in each pocket and the collar of his beloved dog Shamrock, Pat will be cremated, per his wishes. Pat's gentle demeanor and quiet strength remain forever in the hearts of those who loved him. "A beautiful life," said Sean.





View the online memorial for Patrick James O'Hara Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Apr. 27 to May 10, 2019