Patrick Joseph Logan
1952 - 2020
August 14, 1952 - September 29, 2020
San Jose
Patrick Joseph Logan was born on August 14, 1952 in San Francisco, California. He was the first of eight siblings born to his beloved parents, Bill and Marcella. His youthful days were spent living in the Ingleside and Balboa Terrace neighborhoods at a time when kids could roam free.
Pat developed a lifelong love of sports as a grammar school student at St. Emydius. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1970 and from Santa Clara University in 1974, Jesuit trained through and through. Pat maintained a close alumni association with both schools and maintained deep friendships with many of his classmates.
Pat began his business career in San Jose and spent the last 20 years with Farmers Insurance. He was loved and admired for his quick wit, strong work ethic and relaxed managerial style by many members of the Farmers family.
Pat's love of sports was evidenced by his active boosterism of various high school and college athletic events, rooting on his son and nephews at Bellarmine High School. He ran the concession stand at basketball games as a member of the Dad's Club. Pat coached his kids' basketball teams at St. Christopher Grammar School and attended dozens of his daugher's and nieces' basketball, softball, soccer and field hockey games. Pat was an avid fan of his cherished SF Giants and 49ers. For several years, Pat was the chairman and emcee of the Irish Open, a golf tournament for Santa Clara Alumni held the same weekend as the official British Open.
True to his second generation Irish heritage, Pat loved visiting the Motherland and he relished the music of the Clancy Brothers. He perfected the Christmas deep fried turkey. He enjoyed a well crafted Manhattan and Margarita, often as a patron of Westlake and North Beach Original Joe's. We all appreciated his skill as a stand in at family wakes where in the absence of clergy, Pat could rapidly recite the rosary to the relief of all attendees.
Pat possessed a prodigious memory for the important dates of close friends and family. His trivia emails celebrating the lives of his children, siblings and 12 nieces and nephews as the official family archivist earned him the affectionate name of Field Marshall Pat. In short, Pat loved all things family, friends and neighbors and that included his host of furry friends throughout the years.
Pat passed away peacefully on September 29th surrounded by family. He is predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Billy, Mike (Karen) and Mary (Randy). Pat is survived by his wife Peggy and children Patrick (Lindsay) and Sarah. He will forever be Poppy to his beloved grandson, Hudson. He will be deeply missed by his siblings Peg (Steve), Joan (Barry), John (Michele ) and Dan (Sue). He was an exceptional father to his children and the greatest big brother. He will be remembered with fondness by his many nieces and nephews and all members of the Carlin, Smith and Tucker Clans along with his many friends and colleagues.
Services will be private. A proper celebration will be determined in the near future where we can all tell the tale of this fine gentlemen. Donations in Pat's memory can be made to 19 for Life, St. Ignatius College Preparatory and Bellarmine College Preparatory.
"The tears of the world are a constant quality. For each one who begins to weep, somewhere else another stops. The same is true of the laugh." (Samuel Beckett)
Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Daly City
650-756-4500 FD1098


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
October 16, 2020
I was fortunate to know Pat in several different walks of life..friend, father, coach, Little League, the Bronco Bench Foundation, friend and
coach to my family, Bell supporter, the guy for Peggy, Patrick and Sarah and on and on. I also met many of Pat's friends and that too was a gift. Truly a good Irish lad and will be missed by many. May he rest in peace.
Jim and Malinda Alves
Friend
October 15, 2020
What a beautiful and lovingly-written tribute to Patrick. He came alive again for me. He was something else: a quick wit, a touch of goodhearted sarcasm, a willingness to help in whatever way, a deep, unselfish, connected, enduring bond to his family. My sadness and sympathy to his tight-knit family.
Cathy Carlin Cerf
Family
October 15, 2020
Such a beautiful tribute to an amazing man. To be around Pat you were forced to have a smile on your face....
Pat,
May the road rise to meet you
May the wind be at your back
May the sun shine warm upon your face
May the rain fall softly on your fields
The Gomozias Family - GO CATS
October 15, 2020
A great cousin, wonderful human being, and gentle man that will be missed but thought of often with cherished memories.
Mike Smith
Family
October 14, 2020
He was a great man, a true Patriarch of the family.
Michael Carlin
Family
October 13, 2020
Pat was a GREAT Bronco - as the saying goes - Once a Bronco always a Bronco!
Tina Caratan
Classmate
October 13, 2020
I played a lot of baseball with Pat during our St. Emydius days. He was our leftfielder on some very good teams. In 7th and 8th grade combined, we played @ 125 games. I still remember some great team parties at his house on Darien Way. A great guy from a great family. RIP Pat.
Give my best to your mom and dad.
Joe Hallisy
Classmate
