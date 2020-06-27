Patrick Kevin Kelly
December 19, 1936 - June 14, 2020
Resident of San Jose
At the age of 83, Patrick Kevin Kelly passed peacefully on Sunday June 14, 2020 with family by his side. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Leona Kelly, son Kevin (Chris), daughter Colleen (Craig), grandchildren Camryn (Miles), Madlyn, Jesse, Patrick and McKenzie, brother Mike, sisters Patricia and Eileen as well as many very close friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Sheila.
Pat was born on December 19, 1936 in San Francisco. He attended Notre Dame des Victoires Catholic Grammar School in San Francisco and Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo. After graduating high school Pat enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent four years proudly serving his country.
Pat met his future wife, then his neighbor in Redwood City, Leona Thompson, when he was just 10 and she was 7. They started dating in 1959 and were married in 1960. Pat and Leona took on life together, and their marriage and friendship strengthened with each passing year. It was truly a match made in heaven. Their relationship was an inspiration to many, especially their children and grandchildren.
In 1967 Pat took a position as a Foreman for West Valley Construction Company based in Los Gatos. He worked his way up through the ranks and became President/CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors in February 1982 and served in those positions until his retirement in 1999.
Pat was outgoing and extremely personable. He developed long-term personal relationships with West Valley's customers, employees, and other business partners. West Valley grew rapidly under his leadership. His natural passion for construction, knowledge of the business and understanding of what customers wanted, resulted in projects being completed safely, on time and under budget. Under his guidance, West Valley completed hundreds of challenging underground construction projects vital to the growth of the Bay Area and California's Central Valley.
One of Pat's best friends described him as "one of a kind". He loved throwing and attending parties and other celebrations. If there was dancing, he was on the dance floor with Leona until the last song was played. Whenever family or friends needed help, Pat was there to lend a hand. He was also quite the adventurer and outdoorsman. Pat's life-long passion for hunting, fishing and the great outdoors led him and Leona to purchase a ranch in 1991 near the town of Thermopolis, Wy. Pat loved his ranch, the Paradise K. After Pat retired in 1999, he and Leona spent six to seven months a year on the Paradise K. They developed strong friendships with many locals and truly enjoyed the rural lifestyle, independent culture, clean air, and wide-open spaces. Pat also loved to share the Paradise K and the wilds of Wyoming with others. Over the past 30 years Pat and Leona welcomed hundreds of guests to the Paradise K. All will remember Pat and Leona's gracious hospitality and Pat's joy of having them visit.
We sincerely thank Sojourn Hospice for the excellent care and support they provided to Pat and our entire family. A celebration of life is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dementia Society of America (https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate) are appreciated.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day" author unknown
View the online memorial for Patrick Kevin Kelly
December 19, 1936 - June 14, 2020
Resident of San Jose
At the age of 83, Patrick Kevin Kelly passed peacefully on Sunday June 14, 2020 with family by his side. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Leona Kelly, son Kevin (Chris), daughter Colleen (Craig), grandchildren Camryn (Miles), Madlyn, Jesse, Patrick and McKenzie, brother Mike, sisters Patricia and Eileen as well as many very close friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Sheila.
Pat was born on December 19, 1936 in San Francisco. He attended Notre Dame des Victoires Catholic Grammar School in San Francisco and Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo. After graduating high school Pat enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent four years proudly serving his country.
Pat met his future wife, then his neighbor in Redwood City, Leona Thompson, when he was just 10 and she was 7. They started dating in 1959 and were married in 1960. Pat and Leona took on life together, and their marriage and friendship strengthened with each passing year. It was truly a match made in heaven. Their relationship was an inspiration to many, especially their children and grandchildren.
In 1967 Pat took a position as a Foreman for West Valley Construction Company based in Los Gatos. He worked his way up through the ranks and became President/CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors in February 1982 and served in those positions until his retirement in 1999.
Pat was outgoing and extremely personable. He developed long-term personal relationships with West Valley's customers, employees, and other business partners. West Valley grew rapidly under his leadership. His natural passion for construction, knowledge of the business and understanding of what customers wanted, resulted in projects being completed safely, on time and under budget. Under his guidance, West Valley completed hundreds of challenging underground construction projects vital to the growth of the Bay Area and California's Central Valley.
One of Pat's best friends described him as "one of a kind". He loved throwing and attending parties and other celebrations. If there was dancing, he was on the dance floor with Leona until the last song was played. Whenever family or friends needed help, Pat was there to lend a hand. He was also quite the adventurer and outdoorsman. Pat's life-long passion for hunting, fishing and the great outdoors led him and Leona to purchase a ranch in 1991 near the town of Thermopolis, Wy. Pat loved his ranch, the Paradise K. After Pat retired in 1999, he and Leona spent six to seven months a year on the Paradise K. They developed strong friendships with many locals and truly enjoyed the rural lifestyle, independent culture, clean air, and wide-open spaces. Pat also loved to share the Paradise K and the wilds of Wyoming with others. Over the past 30 years Pat and Leona welcomed hundreds of guests to the Paradise K. All will remember Pat and Leona's gracious hospitality and Pat's joy of having them visit.
We sincerely thank Sojourn Hospice for the excellent care and support they provided to Pat and our entire family. A celebration of life is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dementia Society of America (https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate) are appreciated.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day" author unknown
View the online memorial for Patrick Kevin Kelly
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 27, 2020.