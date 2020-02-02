Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Hartley Cemetery
Lakeport, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Welsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Michael Welsh


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Michael Welsh Obituary
Patrick Michael Welsh
Jul. 29, 1962 - Jan. 2, 2020
Boise, Idaho
Patrick Michael Welsh passed peacefully in Boise, Idaho on January 2, 2020. He was born July 29, 1962 in Mountain View, California. Pat loved cars, guns, fireworks and enjoyed boating. He was hard-working and devoted to everyone and everything he cared about.
Pat is survived by his wife, Tiffany; daughters, Chelsea and Ciara; son, Patrick Ryan; grandson, Elliot; mother, Mary Lois Welsh; brother, Tom (Yvette); sister, Mary Katherine; nephews, Tommy, Danny, Michael; niece, Katie; and many more aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Thomas Welsh. Patrick will always be loved and missed by many.
Graveside Services will be held at Hartley Cemetery in Lakeport, CA on February 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a gathering to follow.
Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Of The Lakes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -