Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Committal
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Santa Clara Mission Cemetery
Patrick Pizzo


1944 - 2020
Patrick Pizzo Obituary
Patrick Pizzo
Jan. 14, 1944- Jan. 2, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Patrick Pizzo was born and raised in San Jose, California. He graduated from SJSU with a BS in Materials Engineering and served as an officer in the Air Force. He received a MS and a PhD in Materials Engineering from Stanford. Patrick went on to work at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View and the GE Plant in San Jose. He was a Professor of Materials Engineering and served as a Department Chair while on faculty during his 20 years of employment at SJSU. He enjoyed retirement and lived life to its fullest. Patrick is survived by his wife, Diane, his son Michael, daughter and son in law Amy and Derek, as well as his grandchildren, Ryan and Megan.
Memorial Services: Friday, January 17, 2020, 10 a.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. Funeral Service, (Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary) with 12 p.m. Committal Service (Santa Clara Mission Cemetery)


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 10, 2020
