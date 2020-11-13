Patrick SullivanJune 9, 1934 - Oct 28, 2020GeorgetownPatrick John Sullivan (age 86) passed from this world and into the arms of Jesus at 11:49 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Patrick was a resident of Sun City in Georgetown, Texas and passed away peacefully in his sleep at Seton Georgetown Hospital after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage.Patrick was born on June 9, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to Catherine and Michael Sullivan. Born at home, Patrick was quickly placed on a breadboard by the delivering physician as Patrick's twin brother, Richard was born 20 minutes later.Patrick was preceded in death by his daughter Mary; parents, Michael and Catherine Sullivan; Stepfather Joseph Muszynski; and siblings Mary, Teresa, Jack and Richard.Patrick is survived by loving wife Maggie Farnan Sullivan of Georgetown; Brother Michael Joseph Sullivan of Galway, Ireland; Sons Patrick, Michael, John, James and Timothy; and Daughters Joan, Margaret, Ann and Kathleen. Patrick also leaves behind thirty grandchildren and four great grandchildren.Patrick grew up on the southside of Chicago and attended St. Gabriel's Church and School. Patrick proudly served his country in Korea from 1955 to 1957, returning home to marry Maggie on October 5, 1957. That was the same year that Patrick was employed at the Western Electric Company as an Engineer. Pat and Maggie had five children in Chicago and moved to Campbell, California in 1963 where they had five more children. In 1989, Patrick retired from Western Electric (now AT&T) and moved to Sun City, Texas in 2009.Patrick will be remembered for his steadfast dedication and unselfish attitude to his family and friends. He coached and attended countless sporting and school events and traveled across the country to attend many weddings and graduations. In retirement, he enjoyed collecting stamps and creating artwork, which is proudly displayed on the walls of friends and family. Patrick won many awards at Sun City Art Shows.As Erin his youngest grandchild said: "If it wasn't for Papa's loving witness of faith in Jesus Christ his Savior and his passing it on to his children, who passed it on to their children, where would we be?"Any donations in Patrick's memory to be made to your local charity, in lieu of flowers.Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Dr, Georgetown, TX 78628(512) 863-2564