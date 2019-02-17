Patsy Jean McKee Hagmann

Jan. 18, 1936 - Feb. 3, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Patsy(Pat) was born in Detroit, Michigan to George and Elise McKee. Her family moved to Alameda Ca, where she graduated from Alameda HS in 1953. In 1957 she met and married the love of her life Albert P. Hagmann, a Naval Career Officer. As a military family they were stationed in Hawaii, Wash DC, San Diego, & the Philippines. After moving to San Jose in 1979, Pat received her AA degree in Business from West Valley College. Bookkeeping & taxes were her love. Then she met Jane Meyer Kennedy and became a business partner in JMK INC. Pat was a past president for the Country Women's Club of Campbell(CWCC), and was awarded Campbell Citizen of the year in 2006. She also loved playing Bunco with her neighbors.

Pat is survived by her loving husband of 61yrs, Albert Hagmann, children, Maggie(Bill)Church, Cathy(Tony)Kipping, Ray(Nancy)Hagmann, and Tracy Hagmann; 4 grandchildren, Michael and Jenna Church, and Trevor and Jillian Hagmann, as well as her sister Beverly(Roy)Nason, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers James and Myron McKee. Services will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00. St Martin of Tours Church, 200 O'Connor Dr, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's name to CWCC P.O. Box 322, Campbell, Ca 95009-0322 for Endowment funds for Campbell HS students.





View the online memorial for Patsy Jean McKee Hagmann Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary