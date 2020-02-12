|
Patsy Vernon
1934 - 2020
Palo Alto
Palo Alto- Patsy Marie Vernon (Pat) , a long-time resident of Palo Alto, died Tuesday, February 4th at Stanford Hospital.
Born in 1934 in Clinton, IN, Pat lived in Chicago, Florida and West Hollywood, CA, where in 1954 she met Tom Vernon, while playing tennis. A year later they were married - a marriage lasting more than 65 years. Pat, with Tom's encouragement, enrolled in UCLA and was a student while they were married. After graduating with a degree in zoology, she worked as an employment officer with the California Department of Employment in Burbank and then in San Mateo after moving to Palo Alto in 1957.
Since childhood, Patsy was an accomplished athlete having been an Illinois State Champion swimmer. She also developed a love of playing tennis and was a regular at the Eichler Swim and Tennis Club. She was an avid supporter of her children's athletic endeavors and never missed a swim meet, water polo match or soccer game. She was active with the Palo High School Athletic Boosters Club and was awarded the Florence Turner Award in 1982 (a Varsity letter with a patch for all sports) for her volunteer work.
In addition to being an athlete, she was a prolific potter at the Palo Alto Arts Center where she specialized in Raku pottery. But most of all she loved her family and friends and was a dedicated wife and mother.
Pat is survived by her husband, Tom Vernon of Palo Alto, her son Mark Vernon of Cloverdale, Bruce Vernon of Auburn and Tracy Vernon of Oakland, as well as grandchildren Gage Vernon of Mountain View, and Griffin, Ryder and Apollo Vernon of Meadow Vista all of whom brought great joy to her!
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 12, 2020