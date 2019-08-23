|
Pauahi Merrill (Judd) Sheehy
May 8, 1941 - August 5, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Pauahi Merrill (Judd) Sheehy, 78, long time resident of Cupertino, CA, but in her heart always from Hawaii, passed away peacefully at home Monday August 5, 2019.
Pauahi was born to the late Julian and Eleanor Judd, on May 8, 1941 in Honolulu. She graduated from Punahou School (Honolulu) and received a BA from University of California, Berkeley.
She married Patrick Sheehy in 1963 and was happily married for 56 years. They raised four beautiful children in Cupertino and also traveled the world to explore new places, visit kids in other countries, and spend as much time as possible in her beloved Hawaii.
Pauahi was a loving wife and mother, a strong advocate for her children and grandchildren and an active volunteer for many years. An animal lover, the house was often filled with dogs, cats, and birds, just to name a few. She loved music and singing, had a beautiful voice, was a graceful dancer and was very proud of her Hawaiian heritage often attending performances and special classes to support Hawaiian arts.
Described by her grandchildren, family, and nearly everyone who met her as "sweet, kind, and fun", at her core, Pauahi was always a care-giver. She was a woman who wanted others to feel comfortable and complete. She went out of her way to help family and friends and she often donated money, time, and even her home on MANY occasions to those in need. Pauahi always had special gifts on hand in case extra friends joined an occasion and needed a gift to open. She didn't want anyone to feel left out and simply wanted all to feel loved!
Pauahi is survived by her husband, Patrick, and her four children. Her 8 grandchildren were the loves of her life who will miss her dearly. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Viewing will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, 5 to 9pm at the Lima Family Mortuary, 466 North Winchester Blvd Santa Clara, CA. A funeral mass will take place at St. Joseph of Cupertino Church, 10110 N De Anza Blvd, Cupertino, on Saturday, August 31, at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr, Los Altos. A reception follows at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Hospice of the Valley, San Jose, the , or .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2019