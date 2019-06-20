Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
320 North 100 East
American Fork, UT
Dr. Paul and Jacqueline Gardner Obituary
Dr. & Mrs. Paul G. Gardner
Residents of Los Gatos
Like a bittersweet chapter in an everlasting love story, long-term Los Gatos resident, Paul Gerber Gardner, 93, passed away on June 11, 2019. Five days later, on June 16, 2019, his beautiful wife of 70 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Briggs Gardner, 91, joined him. Both passed away peacefully in their home, surrounded by family and friends, in Vancouver, Washington.
A joint funeral service will be held on at 10 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 320 North 100 East, American Fork, Utah. Burial will be in the American Fork Cemetery. For a detailed obituary, please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.


View the online memorial for Dr. & Mrs. Paul G. Gardner
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 20, 2019
