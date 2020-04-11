|
Paul Andrew "Andy" Werthmann
October 23, 1939 - March 11, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Andy worked as a union electrician for 20+ years, a partner in Auto Parts Store for 25+ years. Born in Gustine, CA and raised in Campbell, CA. Attending Campbell High School. Andy enjoyed his time at his second home in South shore Lake Tahoe. After receiving his pilot license he was able to fulfill his passion of flying. Loved motorcycle riding including street and dirt bikes and Hot Rods. Andy is survived by his son Paul A. Werthmann (Mashawn), daughter Dana Guerrero, grandsons Scott and Shawn Guerrero. He is also survived by his brother Steve Werthmann (Doreen) of Campbell, CA, sister Mary Wolf of Los Gatos, CA, niece Natalie Sabala and nephew Christopher Wolf. Preceded in death by his wife Shirley Werthmann, father Dr. Paul A. Werthmann M.D. and mother Margaret Werthmann. We will miss your strong, stubborn spirit. At this time the service will be a private interment. He will be laid to rest at Mission Santa Clara.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 11, 2020