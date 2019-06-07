|
Paul Carl Mehus
Oct 7, 1942 - May 17, 2019
Paul Carl Mehus passed away on May 17, 2019, at his home in Fair Play, California, with his loving wife by his side. In addition to his wife Jacqueline, Paul is survived by his son, Kirk; sister, Marilyn Nicholas (Milt); nieces, Christine Kaloust (Scott), Julie Wheeler (Steve); great nephews, Jack and Nicholas Kaloust, Paul and Ryan Wheeler; great niece, Caroline Kaloust; and cousins in the U.S. and Norway.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" for Paul on June 14, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at "Villa Montalvo Arts Center," 15400 Montalvo Road, Saratoga. If you plan to attend, please call Mehus Construction, Inc. at 408.395.2388. You are invited to sign the online guestbook and leave condolence messages for the family at chapelofthepinesfunerals.com.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 7, 2019