|
|
Paul Carney
San Jose
Paul Richard Carney, born in Campbell, CA, was called home by the Lord on Aug. 28 at age 87. He married his childhood sweetheart before proudly serving in the U.S. Army. He was an electrician at San Jose Unified School District for 43 yrs. He faithfully served in various volunteer roles in Campbell Baptist and Sunrise Valley Baptist churches. Survived by loving wife Clara; brother Ben; children Cheryl & David; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Sept. 14, 2019, 1pm, Sunrise Valley Baptist, 5860 Blossom Ave, SJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
View the online memorial for Paul Carney
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 8, 2019