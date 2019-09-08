Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunrise Valley Baptist
5860 Blossom Ave
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Carney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Carney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Carney Obituary
Paul Carney
San Jose
Paul Richard Carney, born in Campbell, CA, was called home by the Lord on Aug. 28 at age 87. He married his childhood sweetheart before proudly serving in the U.S. Army. He was an electrician at San Jose Unified School District for 43 yrs. He faithfully served in various volunteer roles in Campbell Baptist and Sunrise Valley Baptist churches. Survived by loving wife Clara; brother Ben; children Cheryl & David; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Sept. 14, 2019, 1pm, Sunrise Valley Baptist, 5860 Blossom Ave, SJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:


View the online memorial for Paul Carney
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.