Paul Carney
1929 - 2020
Paul Carney
Oct. 12, 1929 - Oct. 25, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Paul was born in Pennsylvania, the youngest of 7 children. He had multiple scholarships to college for football and attended Kent State. He went on to play semi-pro football. He served in the United States Marine Corps for 3 tours in the Korean War. He was a police officer for 24 years for the City of Santa Clara Police Department.
A private Graveside Service with military honors was held at Alta Mesa Memorial Park, Palo Alto.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
