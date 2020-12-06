Paul CarneyOct. 12, 1929 - Oct. 25, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraPaul was born in Pennsylvania, the youngest of 7 children. He had multiple scholarships to college for football and attended Kent State. He went on to play semi-pro football. He served in the United States Marine Corps for 3 tours in the Korean War. He was a police officer for 24 years for the City of Santa Clara Police Department.A private Graveside Service with military honors was held at Alta Mesa Memorial Park, Palo Alto.