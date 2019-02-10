Paul Carr

87

Milpitas

Paul David Carr of Milpitas, California passed away on January 18, 2019. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 16, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 750 Sequoia Drive, Milpitas, at 10:00 a.m. Paul was born on April 22, 1931 in Ottumwa, Iowa. After graduation from high school he enlisted in the Navy and served for 6 years. He was discharged at Moffett Field and the family remained in California. Paul started his own pest control business in 1960 called Spraymaster Pest Control and later Paul Carr Pest Control. Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Glenda, their four children Danny and his wife Gwynne of Marina, Lori of Fremont, Jodi of San Jose, Jeff of Huntington Beach, and grandsons Paul, Evan and Jason. He is survived by one sister, Linda Ward, of Lees Summit, MO. Golf and reading were his hobbies. He spent several summers at Westwood, CA where he entertained his Navy buddies, local friends and his favorite priest. Paul suffered with Alzheimer's and lung cancer. The family wishes to extend their thanks to caregiver Anna Luvena and Kaiser Hospice for their wonderful care of Paul. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the .





