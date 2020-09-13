Paul Cattalini
April 29, 1954 - August 1, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Paul died unexpectedly in San Jose, CA on August 1. He is survived by his wife, Magdalena, his brothers Alvin, David, and Robert Cattalini, and his sisters Marietta (Marni) and Claudia (Zia) Cattalini. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Marie Cattalini and his sister, Charlotte Hewitt. A native of Vallejo, CA and a 1972 graduate of Vallejo High School, he served in the U.S. Army before a lifelong career in telecommunications. Paul's enthusiasm for projects, his laughter, and his generosity will be missed by nieces and nephews of two generations and a large extended family of cousins, in-laws, and friends. As Paul spent the last years of his life caring for his beloved wife, Maggie, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
are suggested.
