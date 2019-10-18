|
Paul Crowley
Oct 1, 1964 - Oct. 3, 2019
San Jose, CA
Paul David Crowley was born Oct. 1, 1964 and passed away on Oct. 3, 2019 surrounded by loved ones when his big heart failed to keep up with his relentless drive. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends who will forever remember his infectious grin and ever-present sense of humor. Paul was a ranked kneeboard surfer, beach volleyball player, artist, entrepreneur and born salesman. A graduate of Leland High School and San Diego State University, Paul loved the beach and traveled the world with his board, surfing in some of the world's most exotic locations before settling in San Diego, followed by Santa Cruz and San Jose. He could read the waves and tides with ease, eventually coaching his daughter's high school surfing team. A very proud father, beloved son and brother, his passing leaves a void in the heart of everyone who knew him.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 18, 2019