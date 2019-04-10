Paul Earl Pugh

December 21, 1942- April 8, 2019

Peoria AZ

After a long battle with cancer, Paul was called Home on April 8, 2019. He leaves behind his High School Sweetheart and Wife of 55 years, Nancy. Father of Penny Fraley and Husband Steve, Steve Pugh, and Brian Pugh and Wife Tara. Loving Grandfather to Taylor, Conor, Griffin, Brendan and Emily. Beloved Brother to Joyce Ehrhart and Husband Richard of Chico CA.

Paul was born and raised in San Jose; a graduate of Willow Glen High School and San Jose State. He became a CPA and joined a firm with Jim Petrinovich in 1970 which flourishes today (Petrinovich, Pugh & Company). Everything Paul did, he was passionate and "all in". He was an avid golfer serving as Club President for Almaden Golf and Country Club, President of the Northern California Golf Association, and California Golf Association. He played a key role in the development of Poppy Hills Golf Course with the NCGA and Cinnabar Hills Golf Club. An avid skier, he spent many happy days on the slopes of Northstar-at-Tahoe. In retirement, golf remained a passion rivaled only by his love of model trains with a garden railroad that boasted over 1000 feet of track.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Paul's name to The via Relayforlife.org/odyseaaz (Team Pepe Le Pugh- in Paul's honor) Services will be private.





