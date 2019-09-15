|
|
Paul Eugene Hardman
Aug. 27, 1926 – Aug. 17, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Paul Hardman passed away on August 17, after a valiant three-year battle with cancer. His kindness and positive attitude while facing this illness were truly inspirational to those who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife Yvonne, and his devoted son, John.
Paul was born in Van Nuys, CA and grew up on farms near Chico in Northern California. After serving in the US Navy during World War II as a weather man, he graduated from USC with a degree in Clinical Psychology and minors in the sciences. Following graduation, he worked in the aerospace industry as a publications engineer. There, he helped to usher in the space age, working with many of the scientific luminaries of the time.
He loved to tell the story of how he met Yvonne at his apartment complex pool, in Los Angeles, in 1959. He recognized her, after previously being taken with her appearance in the 1956 film "Glory." Paul tried to strike up a conversation, but she had laryngitis at the time, so they communicated via written notes. Three weeks later Paul proposed, and they were married soon after. The happy couple was blessed the following year with the birth of their son.
Later in life, Paul produced a popular PBS celebrity interview television show, which featured Yvonne. At the age of 71, he took up painting as a hobby. Remarkably, he went on to become a successful botanical watercolor artist.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on September 18, at 2:30pm. The Celebration will take place at the Sunny View Retirement Community Center, 22445 Cupertino Road, Cupertino, CA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, ATTN: Development Department, 4001 North First Street, San Jose, CA 95134
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 15, 2019