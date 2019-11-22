|
|
Paul F Wagner
Resident of Campbell
Paul F Wagner passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 at the age of 97. He was married to his loving wife, Nell Patton Wagner, for 73 years. Paul leaves a daughter, Karen, son, Paul F Wagner IV, daughter-in-law, Kathy, two grandchildren: Tammy (Tom Robinson) and Paul F Wagner V (Lisa Wagner) and 5 great grandchildren: Paul F Wagner VI, Kayla, Ashlynn, Siena, and Peyton.
Paul was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1922 and lived for many years in Manhattan, New York. He enlisted in the U.S.Navy shortly after Pearl Harbor and served in the Lighter than Air Squadron, stationed at Moffett Field, Santa Ana, and Weeksville N.A.S. After the war he married Nell, settled in Cupertino, CA and raised his family. He resided in Campbell for the last 58 years.
Paul was employed by NASA as a machinist and was the Emergency Crew Chief. He taught at DeAnza Community College in the NASA Apprentice Program. He was a member of the Naval Airship Association, Masonic Lodge and The Shriners.
Paul loved his cross country family travels all over the United States, trout fishing in the high mountain lakes, reading, and especially retelling the stories of his childhood and life to extended family and friends. These stories were the treasures he left to all he met.
There will be no services, a private interment will be held at a later date. Family requests donations be made to Country Woman's Club of Campbell (CWCC) Scholarship Endowment Fund, PO Box 1503 Campbell, CA 95009 or St. Jude in Paul's memory.
View the online memorial for Paul F Wagner
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 22, 2019