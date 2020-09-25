Paul Forrest Miller
Aug 1, 1947 - Sept 11, 2020
Dayton, NV
Paul Forrest Miller, a wonderful and vibrant man, joined his family in heaven on September 11, 2020. Born August 1, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA he was the first and second grandchild of two large extended families. Moving to Sunnyvale, CA at age 13, he attended Benner Junior High School, then Sunnyvale High School graduating in 1965. Paul caught the travel bug when he embarked with friends on his first US Tour in a broken down Volkswagen beetle. In 1966, Paul joined the US Army. While stationed in Heidelberg Germany he traveled to Oktoberfest, Austria, Paris, and Switzerland. Deployed to Vietnam he survived the Tet offensive. After his discharge in 1969 he headed to Tahoe to work at Harvey's Casino and ski the slopes. Needing to settle down, Paul got a job in the US Post Office in Los Gatos. In 1983 Paul became an apprentice plumber for Local 393 Plumbers and Steamfitters. As a plumber he worked on some iconic buildings including the Fairmont in San Jose and Cisco Systems on Tasman Drive. Paul retired in 2009 and embarked on his second US Tour visiting family and tourist attractions across the country and Canada. In 2010 he moved to Cordova, Tennessee where he made many new friends. By 2018, wanting to be closer to family, he relocated to Dayton, Nevada.
Paul was bigger than life. He easily made friends in a room of strangers. He had a wonderful laugh. He was full of life and energy, always ready to help and to stand up for the little guy. Paul was also renowned for lack of patience, not holding back his opinion, and a knack for telling it like he saw it. At heart, however, he was a pussy cat.
Paul loved skiing, fishing, boating, and camping and all the toys that go with these activities. He totally loved his Harleys. He was a wonderful cook, loved fine dining, threw great parties with great food, wonderful music, and excellent conversation. Paul took fashion queues from no one; although he could dress nicely when required, he was famous for his Superman pants, motorcycle or army t-shirt, and baseball cap. He traveled all around the US visiting sites from New York to California.
Paul will be sorely missed by his sister, Jonnette Miller Lockwood, nieces Jennifer Lockwood Armstrong and Katherine Elizabeth Lockwood, nephew Edward John Lockwood, many many cousins, and a multitude of great friends. He is preceded in death by his father, John Joseph Miller, and mother, Eleanor Carrigg Miller.
Due to COVID restrictions, services are restricted to immediate family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, Paul requested donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Paul's life in their own way, raising a glass of their favorite beverage would be quite appropriate. View the online memorial for Paul Forrest Miller