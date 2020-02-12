|
|
Paul G. Gniffke
March 18, 1921 - Jan. 12, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Paul Gerhardt Gniffke peacefully passed away Jan. 12, 2020 at the age of 98. He was the loving husband of Ruth Johnson Gniffke (deceased 2003), and father of three children, Paul A. Gniffke, Jerry R. Gniffke, and Sharon L. Johnson. Paul was born in Lucas Township, Minnesota on March 18, 1921 to William and Frieda Gniffke. Raised in Cottonwood and Springfield MN, he entered the US Army in 1943 and served 23 years, including two wars and postings in Pacific testing sites, Germany, and White Sands Missile Range, etc., until he retired in 1965 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Moving to California, he resided on Beaumont Ave. in Saratoga, working at Lockheed Aerospace. He and Ruth lived there for fifty two years and were active members of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior. Paul revelled in his Metlach Beer Stein collection and participated in various stein clubs. He enjoyed singing, dancing, and repairing home items and assembling whimsical artistic creations. A memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior (5825 Bollinger Road, Cupertino CA 95014) on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 1 PM. His cremated remains will be inurned alongside his wife's, at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 12, 2020