Paul H. Spitsen

April 15, 1931- May 29, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Paul H. Spitsen was born in Mineola, NY on Long Island on April 15, 1931. He died from cancer in San Jose, CA on May 29, 2019. He leaves his wife, Joan, after 63 years of marriage, son Paul Charles (wife Suzanne), daughter Linda (husband Stu Nichols), daughter Patricia Fine, grandchildren Jim, Jenna and Erik, brother-in-law Charles Antony, sister-in-law JoAnn Spitsen, several nieces and nephews and many good friends. Paul loved his friends at Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Cupertino Senior Center. In retirement, he enjoyed staying connected with his work friends, loved the outdoors, animals, taking long drives, reading westerns and mysteries and, when able, traveling with his wife Joan. Many think of him as quiet or reserved but it didn't take long to experience his big heart. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Saratoga, CA at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate generously to the or to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.





