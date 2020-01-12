Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
The First Congregational Church of San Jose
1980 Hamilton Ave.
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Heymann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Heymann


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Heymann Obituary
Paul Heymann
June 8, 1942 - December 5, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Paul Armand Heymann was born on June 8, 1942 and passed away December 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Paul is preceded in death by father, Armand H. Heymann; and mother, Genevieve E. Bonnet Heymann and survived by his loving wife Jan; and devoted children, Renee (Chris Bertaccini) and Greg (Monica Vela); grandson, Greg; his beloved dog, Keira; and many cousins.
He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1960 and went to San Jose City and Chico State studying to become an accountant. In 1965 he decided to join De Luxe Dye Works, Inc, the family business since 1912. He cleaned area rugs and dyed clothing until he retired in December 2018. He loved his family, friends, traveling, gardening and boating on Lake Tahoe. He had the most wonderful SMILE. He was very compassionate, friendly, trustworthy and loved to laugh and be with family and friends. Paul and Jan were married for 54 years…they were truly soulmates and best friends.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11:30am on Monday, January 20 at The First Congregational Church of San Jose, 1980 Hamilton Ave., San Jose, CA
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a donation in Paul's name to: The Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation - or the First Congregational Church of San Jose.


View the online memorial for Paul Heymann
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beddingfield Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -