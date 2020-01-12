|
Paul Heymann
June 8, 1942 - December 5, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Paul Armand Heymann was born on June 8, 1942 and passed away December 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Paul is preceded in death by father, Armand H. Heymann; and mother, Genevieve E. Bonnet Heymann and survived by his loving wife Jan; and devoted children, Renee (Chris Bertaccini) and Greg (Monica Vela); grandson, Greg; his beloved dog, Keira; and many cousins.
He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1960 and went to San Jose City and Chico State studying to become an accountant. In 1965 he decided to join De Luxe Dye Works, Inc, the family business since 1912. He cleaned area rugs and dyed clothing until he retired in December 2018. He loved his family, friends, traveling, gardening and boating on Lake Tahoe. He had the most wonderful SMILE. He was very compassionate, friendly, trustworthy and loved to laugh and be with family and friends. Paul and Jan were married for 54 years…they were truly soulmates and best friends.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11:30am on Monday, January 20 at The First Congregational Church of San Jose, 1980 Hamilton Ave., San Jose, CA
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a donation in Paul's name to: The Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation - or the First Congregational Church of San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020