|
|
Paul J. Mendoza
July 13, 1924 - Feb. 21, 2020
San Jose
Our Dad, Paul Mendoza, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, our Mother, Marie. The only child of Joseph and Josephine Mendoza, Paul was born and raised in San Jose. After graduating from Bellarmine Prep and attending Santa Clara University, he managed the fountain/diner at Bergmanns Dept. Store in Willow Glen before landing a job with Self Serve Foods managing the Burger Bar on Delmas Ave. Several years later, he was offered the management position at the Burger Pit at the corner of Foxworthy and Union, where he was employed until he retired at the age of 62.Paul married Marie Rubino on November 19, 1950 and spent the best 54 years of his life until her death in 2005. He was the proud and loving father of four children, Paula (Randy), Linda, Stephen and Valerie. He was a wonderful and caring Grandpa of seven and Great Grandpa of six. Being a good provider and giving his family a secure home life were most important to him. His favorite pastime was watching the SF Giants play ball, whether it was live at the ballpark or on TV. Although, anyone who ever talked baseball with Dad knew the Detroit Tigers were his favorite team at heart. Our Dad will be missed beyond words. His faith, guidance and straightforwardness were just a few of his many qualities. His Catholic upbringing played a significant role in his life up to and including his death. You could always count on Dad no matter what the trial or tribulation. When you asked him a question or needed advice you always got an answer, whether you liked it or not! God love him!
Rosary to be held at Chapel of Flowers Funeral Home, San Jose, on Thursday March 12th at 7:00 PM Funeral Mass to be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church, San Jose, on Friday March 13th at 10:00 AM Internment immediately following at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
View the online memorial for Paul J. Mendoza
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020