Paul Jeffrey Clark
Mar. 11, 1947 - Dec. 19, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Paul Jeffrey Clark passed away on Thursday, December 19 at the age of 72. The beloved son of Alvin and Ruth Clark, Paul was born in 1947 in San Francisco, CA and proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Paul is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy Clark, daughter Kimberly Clark, son Joshua Smith, stepchildren Yvonne and John Butron, grandson Noah Valdez, granddaughter Melissa Schoborg, sisters Stacey Clark Ohara and Diane Clark Hinz. Paul will be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who devoted himself to his family and will be forever in our hearts. For information about Paul's celebration of life service, email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Paul's name to at stjude.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 26, 2020