Paul Marcotte
June 28, 1955 - June 7, 2020
Resident of Livermore, CA.
Paul Marcotte (64) died peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020. His jovial nature and enjoyment of life will be missed.
Paul was born in Oakland, CA on June 28, 1955 to Albert and Annette Marcotte. The family moved to Danville where Paul attended elementary, junior high and Monte Vista High School playing soccer and graduating in 1973. Paul went to University of California Davis graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics and Business Management in 1978. He played on the university's men's soccer team and formed friendships that have continued through today. He continued his education, earning an MBA in Real Estate with honors in 1981 from Golden Gate University, San Francisco. He was awarded the Real Estate Department Citation for Outstanding Achievement.
Paul held a CA State Real Estate Brokers license since 1973 and a General Contractors license since 1978.
He worked with his Dad and brother at Marcotte Development Company and Marcotte and Sons Builders both as a property manager 1981-1994 and Construction Manager 1997-2010. He also worked with long-time friend, Don Bjork, at Bjork Custom Homes 1994-1997.
Paul married Teresa Herigstad in 1982. They moved from Walnut Creek to Livermore in 1988 and owned and operated Livermore Livery Stable. Son, Michael, was born in 1995. Paul was so proud of Michael and enjoyed sharing his many activities: St Michael School, Cub Scouts, Squires, soccer, track, De La Salle High School soccer, track and football teams.
He was a committed Catholic and parishioner at St Michael Church, was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and vitally interested in the Right-To-Life movement. He had a lifelong passion for waterskiing and was a member of the Berkeley Water Ski Club and Twin City Water Ski Club. He also wind surfed.
Paul was predeceased by parents Al and Annette Marcotte and youngest sister, Noel. He is survived by wife, Terri; son, Michael; family friend, Fr Gerry Moran; siblings Mark Marcotte, Cynthia Anderson, Gina Stearley, and Robin Renshaw; sisters-in-laws Cheryl Herigstad, Roberta Hain, Sandy Herigstad, and Karen Herigstad; and numerous brothers-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Heatherwood Memory Care and all of the wonderful caregivers that helped Paul over the years and supported our family. Another special thank you to Amber Haskett, who guided our family through difficult legal times. Heartfelt thanks to Claudio Aguilar and his family, who stepped in to help everywhere on the ranch—thank you.
Funeral services and burial at St Michael Cemetery are private due to COVID 19 restrictions. A Memorial Mass and reception to celebrate his life will be held when churches re-open. Donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the National Right-To-Life.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 18, 2020.