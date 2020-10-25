Paul "Buzz" Marston
September 22, 2020
Resident of Queen Creek, AZ
Paul "Buzz" Marston, 66, passed away peacefully in Queen Creek, Arizona on September 22, 2020 surrounded by his wife and dear cousin, Terrie Thornburg, including his dear cousin, Sunny Akhavi on speaker phone.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Marston; sister, Paula Zoccoli of Arizona, nephews, Tony Zoccoli and Michael Zoccoli, of Arizona. Buzz was really close to his cousins, Sunny Corum Akhavi of Los Angeles, CA, Terrie Corum Thornburg of Redlands, CA, Joyce Corum of La Mesa, CA, and his cousin, Caren White Gately and her daughter, Kaya Gately of Marin County.
Buzz was a career Deputy Sheriff at Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. He continued his career in the Behavioral Health Services as the Behavioral Health Coordinator and Clinical Manager at Good Samaritan Hospital and opened a private practice in Los Gatos, CA, Research West Behavioral Health Services, Executive Director.
In addition, he opened another business, Motorsport West, with the focus on the "Corvette" community. He served on the National Corvette Museum Board and was Board Chair from 2010-2011. He was President of the Western States Corvette Council (2014-2020), and member of Santa Clara Corvettes (1994-2020).
For those who knew Buzz, he touched their lives in many ways and leaves many wonderful friends and extended family members in California and Arizona. Buzz always closed with a phrase used by his grandpa "On with the Dance and let Joy Reign Supreme." Buzz's resting place will be at Mission City Memorial Park, Santa Clara, CA and donations would be much appreciated in his name to the GBS/CIDP Foundation via gbs-cidp.org View the online memorial for Paul "Buzz" Marston