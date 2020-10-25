1/1
Paul "Buzz" Marston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul "Buzz" Marston
September 22, 2020
Resident of Queen Creek, AZ
Paul "Buzz" Marston, 66, passed away peacefully in Queen Creek, Arizona on September 22, 2020 surrounded by his wife and dear cousin, Terrie Thornburg, including his dear cousin, Sunny Akhavi on speaker phone.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Marston; sister, Paula Zoccoli of Arizona, nephews, Tony Zoccoli and Michael Zoccoli, of Arizona. Buzz was really close to his cousins, Sunny Corum Akhavi of Los Angeles, CA, Terrie Corum Thornburg of Redlands, CA, Joyce Corum of La Mesa, CA, and his cousin, Caren White Gately and her daughter, Kaya Gately of Marin County.
Buzz was a career Deputy Sheriff at Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. He continued his career in the Behavioral Health Services as the Behavioral Health Coordinator and Clinical Manager at Good Samaritan Hospital and opened a private practice in Los Gatos, CA, Research West Behavioral Health Services, Executive Director.
In addition, he opened another business, Motorsport West, with the focus on the "Corvette" community. He served on the National Corvette Museum Board and was Board Chair from 2010-2011. He was President of the Western States Corvette Council (2014-2020), and member of Santa Clara Corvettes (1994-2020).
For those who knew Buzz, he touched their lives in many ways and leaves many wonderful friends and extended family members in California and Arizona. Buzz always closed with a phrase used by his grandpa "On with the Dance and let Joy Reign Supreme." Buzz's resting place will be at Mission City Memorial Park, Santa Clara, CA and donations would be much appreciated in his name to the GBS/CIDP Foundation via gbs-cidp.org


View the online memorial for Paul "Buzz" Marston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved